Zoom to make 'significant investments' in India; reiterates it is a US company

Updated : July 08, 2020 11:47 AM IST

Zoom said the company has plans of ‘significant investments’ in India in the next five years, and that they will also hire top talent in the country.
Zoom’s clarification comes over calls of boycott of the platform, such as by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) ever since the India-China tensions have risen over border issues.
