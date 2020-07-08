Zoom to make 'significant investments' in India; reiterates it is a US company

Video-conferencing platform Zoom has reiterated that it is a US-based company with offices in China, after facing heat from some sections in the country as the anti-China sentiment is on the rise.

Zoom, in a statement by a senior executive of Indian-origin on Tuesday, also said the company has plans of ‘significant investments’ in India in the next five years, and that they will also hire top talent in the country.

Zoom’s clarification comes over calls of boycott of the platform, such as by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) ever since the India-China tensions have risen over border issues.

Zoom has been in a controversy over some of its servers situated in China. The company later said that it would give paid users control over data centres which their data is routed through.

Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering, Zoom Video Communications, Inc, in a post said the company has offices in China operated by subsidiaries of the NASDAQ-listed company.

Here are some key excerpts from the Zoom executive’s post on Medium:

“We do recognize that as we continue to introduce ourselves to the Indian market, there has been some confusion about the facts as it relates to Zoom. We want to work through these. Some of the misconceptions are disheartening, especially those about Zoom and China.”

“Zoom has been clear about its identity: Zoom is a U.S. company, publicly traded on the NASDAQ, founded and headquartered in San Jose, California. And like many global technology companies, Zoom has offices in China operated by subsidiaries of the U.S. parent company.”

“We look forward to engaging with more stakeholders in India in the coming months to support key priorities such as Digital India, StartUp India and Skills India, as well as introducing them to Zoom.

“We also have plans for significant investment in the country over the next five years and beyond, including expanding our footprint and hiring more top talent in the region.”