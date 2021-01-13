Technology Zoom seeks to raise $1.5 billion through new stock offering Updated : January 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST Zoom Video Communications Inc. is planning to raise $1.5 billion through its stocks in an underwritten public offering. However, the company has not provided any further details regarding the offering, saying that it was subject to market and other conditions. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply