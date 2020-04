The lockdown imposed across the world due to the coronavirus outbreak has led thousands of companies to continue work via teleconferencing from homes. Tech companies that offer video conferencing services have benefited from the restrictions on movement, particularly Zoom that has gone on to become one of the most downloaded apps on Google Play and Apple App Store.

The US-based video conferencing app provider has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Zoom went public in April 2019 and since then, its shares have gone up 77 percent, according to isp.com .

The restriction on travel has taken a toll on the aviation and tourism industries, resulting in plummeting market capitalisation of companies in both sectors.

Nonetheless, Zoom's valuation has increased more than three of the US' biggest tourism companies combined.

As of April 3, Hilton was valued at around $16 billion, which is a drop from $31 billion from January. American Airlines dropped to about $4 billion and Expedia is down at around $7 billion, while Zoom nearly doubled in value to approximately $36 billion, the report said.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted all levels of travel, from airlines to hotels to travel agencies. Airlines are estimated to incur at least $24 billion in foreign spending and 825,000 jobs cuts due to travel bans.