Zoom is taking measures to prevent further instances of uninvited guests hijack video chats called zoombombing, reported Engadget. As an initial step in this direction, Zoom is now providing admins of groups the option of disabling personal meeting IDs for scheduling and starting meetings, said the report.

Further, to prevent intruders using illegally acquired IDs to host a video conference the app has made it mandatory for all free accounts to use passwords for meetings, the report said. Waiting rooms and host-only screen sharing will be on by default for free users too.

The changes come as questions have been raised about the security of the video conferencing app that became popular after lockdowns were initiated across the globe following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.