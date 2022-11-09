Zoom introduces Mail and Calendar, Spots & more for improved experience

By Pihu Yadav

Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday announced a range of new products during Zoomtopia 2022, the company’s annual event to unveil innovations. Zoomtopia 2022, for the first time, was a hybrid experience and was powered by Zoom Events, Zoom’s virtual event management solution, the company said.

Some of the latest announcements include:

Zoom Mail and Calendar (beta)

With the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, the company said that users will no longer be required to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar. Popular email and calendar services are said to be integrated directly into Zoom, which means users can quickly access their communications and schedule.

For businesses who may not have dedicated IT services but are focused on privacy and security, the company also reportedly rolled out Zoom-hosted email and calendar service options, also directly integrated with the Zoom platform. The Mail Service, as per Zoom, is end-to-end encrypted for emails sent directly between active users. Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients and Zoom Mail and Calendar Services will launch in beta.

Zoom Spots

“Launching in early 2023, Zoom Spots is a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform, to help foster inclusive discussions, keep colleagues connected, and bring the fluid interactions of in-person work to distributed, hybrid teams throughout their day,” Zoom added.

Zoom Virtual Agent

Zoom Virtual Agent is an intelligent conversational AI and chatbot solution that reportedly uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand and resolve issues for customers. Zoom added that the Virtual Agent will work round-the-clock on multiple support channels to deliver fast, personalised customer experiences, reduce call volumes to human agents, and drive significant operational efficiencies for businesses. It can also be fully integrated with Zoom Contact Center and will also be offered as a standalone chatbot solution, the company said.

Zoom One

Connected workstreams across Zoom One is an offering that hopes to bring together Team Chat, Phone, Whiteboard, Meetings, and more. “Among these new capabilities is the integration between Team Chat and In-Meeting Chat, creating an always-on functionality so users can flow between Team Chat and Meetings to reduce silos, keep projects moving, and continue the conversation after meetings,” Zoom added.

Zoom Events and Webinars

Now that employees around the world are heading back to their offices, we’re all using more video communication for events and webinars than we ever did before 2020, causing network bandwidth constraints for large corporate offices.

In the next few months, Zoom claims that new features such as Production Studio, Simulive, 1:1 networking, and many more will be launched.

The company also announced its own eCDN solution called Zoom Mesh, which reportedly does not require any further components to be deployed and can be launched right from the Zoom client with minimal buffering or delays while optimising bandwidth. It will be available by the end of the year.

