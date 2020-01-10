Business
Zomato all set to buy rival Uber Eats
Updated : January 10, 2020 12:45 PM IST
Food delivery startup Zomato is in advanced stages of talks to buy rival Uber Eats in a deal that will ratchet up its expansion to 550 cities and boost its presence in southern markets.
Zomato's deal with Uber Eats, a unit of the American ride-hailing company, is in the last lap and could close by as early as the end of January.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more