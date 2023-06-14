CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsZoho to take on OpenAI, Google with new AI model

Zoho to take on OpenAI, Google with new AI model

Zoho to take on OpenAI, Google with new AI model
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Jun 14, 2023 8:02:47 PM IST (Published)

Founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu is overseeing the project, while the company's research and development (R&D) team in India is actively working on it.

Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho is building its own large language model (LLM), similar to OpenAI's GPT and Google's PaLM 2 models. The project is being overseen by founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu, and is being worked on by the company's R&D team in India.

"We have been working on artificial intelligence for a decade now. When customers needed ChatGPT integration, we gave them that by integration with 13 of our apps as we announced recently," Praval Singh, vice president of marketing and customer experience, Zoho said in Delhi on June 14.
"In the short term, we have built the integration with ChatGPT... But we are also building proprietary large language models that will be capable of summarising, paraphrasing and adapting to new tasks. However, we have not set a specific timeline for it," he added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X