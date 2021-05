Online broking firm Zerodha will not send work-related messages to its employees and staff after 6 pm and on holidays, its CEO Nithin Kamath announced.

The new initiative by Zerodha for its employees has been taken to reduce the ‘feeling of burnt out and brain fried’ as a majority of the employees work from home under the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried," Kamath said in a tweet.

Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain (check the link below). Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH.https://t.co/iZxIjg7qsR 2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Zerodha had asked all its 1200 employees in March 2020 to work from home after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the topics at the forefront of the discussion was maintaining employee productivity by improving their mental wellbeing as most of the employees across the companies were forced to work from home due to lockdown.

Kamath said in his tweet that he was curious if establishing a better line of separation between work and the rest of life would help with the feelings of burnout and content mental fatigue.

He also mentioned the hidden dangers of multitasking, citing its impact on productivity and even brain damage.

Kamath is not new to floating new and innovative ideas or at least adapting them when others seem hesitant. Last month, he suggested that many of India's large infrastructural problems may be solved by distributing the population away from large urban centres, easing the strain on collapsing systems.