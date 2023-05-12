Zerodha implements internal AI Policy, CEO assures job security amidst employee concerns

In his series of tweets Zerodha's CEO Nithin Kamath also mentioned that blaming AI for letting go of employees isn't a good outcome for humanity."Many companies will likely let go of employees and blame it on AI. In the process, companies will earn more and make their shareholders wealthier, worsening wealth inequality. This isn't a good outcome for humanity," he tweeted.

The year 2023 hasn't been great for the job market. So far as per data by layoffs.fyi globally over 1 lakh 90 thousand employees have been laid off. Big tech giants like Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have laid of thousands of employees. One of rising concern is the threat of Artificial Intelligence taking away jobs from human.

Online stockbroker Zerodha recently created an internal AI policy. The company's Chief Executive Office, Nithin Kamath meanwhile has assured the employees that there there will no layoffs because of the transition to AI.

"We’ve just created an internal AI policy Zeerodha to give clarity to the team, given the AI/job loss anxiety. This is our stance: We will not fire anyone on the team just because we have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant," tweeted Kamath.

He further added that in 2021, the company hadn’t found AI use cases when everyone was claiming to be powered by AI without any AI but with recent breakthroughs in AI, they finally think AI will take away jobs and can disrupt society.

Further sharing a recent internal chat with Kailash Nadh, (Dr.K) the Chief Technology Officer at Zerodha Kamath said that as per Dr K, "AI on its own won’t wake up and kill us all (for a while, at least!). The current capitalistic and economic systems will rapidly adopt AI, accelerating inequality and loss of human agency. That’s the immediate risk,"

Disruption because of AI in the job market

Most big companies while announcing layoffs recently have also mentioned about increased investments in AI indicating the shift towards the same. According to Goldman Sachs, as many as 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be automated in some way by the newest wave of AI that has spawned platforms like ChatGPT.

Infact, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent mail to the employees said that "Our single largest investment is in advancing AI and building it into every one of our products. We have the infrastructure to do this at unprecedented scale and I think the experiences it enables will be amazing."

Kamath said blaming AI for letting go of employees isn't a good outcome for humanity.

"Many companies will likely let go of employees and blame it on AI. In the process, companies will earn more and make their shareholders wealthier, worsening wealth inequality. This isn't a good outcome for humanity," he tweeted.

He further added that in today's capitalism, businesses prioritize shareholder value creation above stakeholders like employees, customers, vendors, the country and the planet.

Showing the impact of AI Kamath also shared an image of a CEO being replaced by an intelligent machine in the style of Da Vinci that he made using AI with no knowledge of digital art.

Is AI really coming for jobs of humans and are we prepared?

While there is no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) is the future, there have been concerns about AI tools like ChatGPT taking away jobs from humans. Additionally o ne thing is for sure — employees who co-exist with AI tools are the future. So both employees and companies need to upskill with technology.

The recent Work Trend Index report published on May 9, 2023 by Microsoft also pointed out that 82 percent of leaders globally believe that employees need new skills to be prepared for the growth of AI.

Infact Indian employees also agree that AI skills are important according to a recent survey by salesforce found out that 29 percent employees in India rank AI skills among the top three most important digital skills right now.

But the skills survey of 1000 workers in India found out that , only 4 in 10 Indian workers say that their day-to-day role involves AI. Signifying the urgent need of employers and employees to adapt with AI.

This was also pointed out by Kamath in his tweet where he said "It'll take a few years for us to see the real impact of AI on humanity. Businesses with financial freedom should, if nothing else, give their teams that helped build the business time to adapt,"