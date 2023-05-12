Zerodha implements internal AI Policy, CEO assures job security amidst employee concerns

In his series of tweets Zerodha's CEO Nithin Kamath also mentioned that blaming AI for letting go of employees isn't a good outcome for humanity."Many companies will likely let go of employees and blame it on AI. In the process, companies will earn more and make their shareholders wealthier, worsening wealth inequality. This isn't a good outcome for humanity," he tweeted.

The year 2023 hasn't been great for the job market. So far as per data by layoffs.fyi globally over 1 lakh 90 thousand employees have been laid off. Big tech giants like Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have laid of thousands of employees. One of rising concern is the threat of Artificial Intelligence taking away jobs from human.

Online stockbroker Zerodha recently created an internal AI policy. The company's Chief Executive Office, Nithin Kamath meanwhile has assured the employees that there there will no layoffs because of the transition to AI.

"We’ve just created an internal AI policy Zeerodha to give clarity to the team, given the AI/job loss anxiety. This is our stance: We will not fire anyone on the team just because we have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant," tweeted Kamath.