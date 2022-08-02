Zerodha hacking case: Nithin Kamath says OTP method insufficient, to launch safety tool to protect investors

Thanks to @AnilSinghvi_ & @ZeeBusiness for highlighting the cybercrime risks when trading the markets. Cybercrime has gone up across banking to broking to social media. We must be extra vigilant.Here's everything we're doing at @zerodhaonline. 1/7— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 22, 2022
There has been some noise about the hacking incidents at Zerodha. Here is some data:Out of the ~65lk customers who traded with us last year, we have ~100 complaints of fraud. ~ 80 where login details were shared willingly & ~20 where email was hacked (all Rediffmail IDs). 1/4— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 2, 2022