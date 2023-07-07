YouTuber MrBeast becomes the first person to reach one million followers on Threads

Only a few “threads” in, MrBeast announced that he would be giving away a Tesla to a random follower within 48 hours.

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, more popularly known as MrBeast, became the first person to reach a million followers on Threads, Meta’s competition to Twitter. He currently has over 2.5 million followers on the platform.

He reached the milestone only hours after joining the newly launched app, leaving several other celebrities, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, behind in the race.

“And when he learned of his record-breaking achievement, MrBeast tweeted us to say: ‘Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them’,” Guinness Worlds Record said in a statement.

On YouTube, Donaldson is famous for giving more than generous gifts to his subscribers, including but not limited to cash prizes, cars, and an island. He even has his own foundation called Beast Philanthropy through which he and his team help people in need through donations.

MrBeast continues the tradition on his Threads account as well. Only a few “threads” in, MrBeast announced that he would be giving away a Tesla to a random follower within 48 hours. So far, the post has received over 70,000 replies and over 330,000 likes.

The Sweden resident has over 165 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel and has garnered over 10 billion views on the platform. As of May 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

His first post on the app read, “Soooooo, how long until we’re also addicted to this app? Lol”.

In another one of his posts, he also asked his followers to like if they think Zuckerberg should make him the CEO of Threads. “Future Threads CEO” is also his bio on the platform.