YouTuber MrBeast becomes the first person to reach one million followers on Threads

2 Min Read
Only a few “threads” in, MrBeast announced that he would be giving away a Tesla to a random follower within 48 hours.
YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, more popularly known as MrBeast, became the first person to reach a million followers on Threads, Meta’s competition to Twitter. He currently has over 2.5 million followers on the platform.
He reached the milestone only hours after joining the newly launched app, leaving several other celebrities, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, behind in the race.
“And when he learned of his record-breaking achievement, MrBeast tweeted us to say: ‘Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them’,” Guinness Worlds Record said in a statement.