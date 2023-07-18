YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani becomes the most-followed Indian influencer on Threads

Ashish Chanchlani has over 14.5 million followers on Instagram and 29 million subscribers on YouTube with over four billion views.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has clinched the title of the most-followed Indian influencer on Meta's Threads with almost 8,00,000 followers.

Chanchlani began his content creation journey on Vine and earned the moniker "Ashish Chanchlani Vines". His humour soon transcended platforms, propelling him to Instagram and eventually YouTube.

The influencer has over 14.5 million followers on Instagram and 29 million subscribers on YouTube with over four billion views.

Chanchlani received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for 'Best Digital Influencer' in 2018. In 2019, the Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumna also earned the 'Best Comedy Influencer' award at the first edition of the World Bloggers Awards, held at the Cannes Film Festival, and had a cameo in Men In Black: International .

As Chanchlani and other Indian influencers thrive on Threads , it reaffirms the power of authentic connections and genuine content.

Meta's Threads app, the stage for this momentous achievement, has emerged as a powerhouse in the world of social media. The platform's emphasis on authentic and relatable content has resonated with both content creators and audiences, promoting an organic growth of influence.