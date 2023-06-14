YouTube will now allow smaller creators to monetise their content on the platform

The new conditions for being eligible to monetise videos on YouTube are:Have 500 subscribers, three valid public uploads in 90 days, and either 3,000 public watch hours in the past year or three million valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days.

YouTube has recently made an announcement regarding its YouTube Partner Program (YPP), stating that it will be lowering the eligibility criteria for monetisation. This update will allow more creators with fewer subscribers to benefit from the platform's monetisation features.

Under the new conditions, creators will need to meet the following requirements to be eligible for monetising their videos on YouTube: they must have at least 500 subscribers, three valid public uploads within 90 days, and either 3,000 public watch hours in the past year or three million valid public Shorts views within the last 90 days.

Once accepted into the program, creators will gain access to a range of useful tools such as Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers. They will also be able to utilize subscription tools like channel memberships and promote their own merchandise through YouTube Shopping.

Previously, only creators with a minimum of 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days could join the program. The criteria for ad revenue sharing and YouTube Premium benefits will remain unchanged.

These new eligibility conditions will come into effect next month, as stated by Google. Initially, they will be available to creators in Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States, with a wider rollout planned for the future.

To sign up for the programme, eligible creators need to go to YouTube Studio and follow these steps:

In the left menu, select Earn.

Select Apply Now to review and Accept the base terms.

Select Start to set up an AdSense account, users can also link an existing account if they have one.

YouTube has also opened the Shopping affiliate programme that allows users to tag products featured in their videos from popular brands and retailers to all YPP creators in the US with at least 20,000 subscribers. It was an invitation-only feature prior to this.