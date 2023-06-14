YouTube will now allow smaller creators to monetise their content on the platform

The new conditions for being eligible to monetise videos on YouTube are:Have 500 subscribers, three valid public uploads in 90 days, and either 3,000 public watch hours in the past year or three million valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days.

YouTube has recently made an announcement regarding its YouTube Partner Program (YPP), stating that it will be lowering the eligibility criteria for monetisation. This update will allow more creators with fewer subscribers to benefit from the platform's monetisation features.

Once accepted into the program, creators will gain access to a range of useful tools such as Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers. They will also be able to utilize subscription tools like channel memberships and promote their own merchandise through YouTube Shopping.