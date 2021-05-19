YouTube updates terms of service from June 1: All you need to know Updated : May 19, 2021 13:13:01 IST New Terms of Service will be applicable for countries outside the US. Revenue payments from YouTube will be considered royalty payments from a US tax perspective Collection of any information that might identify a person without their permission is not permitted Published : May 19, 2021 01:13 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply