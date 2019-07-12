Technology
YouTube to bring recommendations-free educational playlists
Updated : July 12, 2019 03:45 PM IST
The videos, as part of the educational playlists, would not autoplay at the end of a playlist either, reducing the chances of users' falling asleep during chemistry lessons and waking up to videos about conspiracy theories.
Removing recommended videos from Learning Playlists shows that YouTube is not taking any chances when it comes to getting educational content right, the report said.
