YouTube to be available on FireTV as Amazon-Google spat ends

About a year and a half after their spat, YouTube will be available on Amazon's Fire TV devices while Amazon Prime Video will be available on Google's Chromecast and Android TV devices from Tuesday.

In 2018, YouTube was removed from Fire TV devices by Google, after Amazon had stopped sales of Chromecast devices on its website.

In April this year, Amazon and Google seemed to have reached truce when they announced that in the coming months, the two companies would launch the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

"The official YouTube app for Amazon Fire TV is launching today in India on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, both of which include the Alexa Voice Remote. Also beginning today, the Prime Video app is available for streaming to Chromecast, Chromecast built-in devices, and Android TV devices," a statement Tuesday said.

The official YouTube app will also work with Alexa.

With expanded Alexa voice controls, users can search, launch, and control their content by saying "Alexa, open YouTube" to get started.