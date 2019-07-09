Technology
YouTube to be available on FireTV as Amazon-Google spat ends
Updated : July 09, 2019 10:40 PM IST
In 2018, YouTube was removed from Fire TV devices by Google, after Amazon had stopped sales of Chromecast devices on its website.
With expanded Alexa voice controls, users can search, launch, and control their content by saying "Alexa, open YouTube" to get started.
