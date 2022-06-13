YouTube shares its first ever video uploaded 17 years ago, Internet loves it

The first ever video on YouTube was uploaded 17 years ago on April 23, 2005 and since then the popular video sharing platform has emerged into a giant with millions of users visiting it daily. The 18-second video was by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim titled ‘Me at the zoo’. Since it was uploaded, the video has garnered 23.5 crore views till date.

Recently, the official Instagram handle of YouTube shared the video once again, with the caption, "If you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest."

Though Karim's channel has nearly 3 million subscribers, it never uploaded any other video. As the title suggested, Karim’s video ‘Me at the zoo’ featured the co-founder standing in front of an elephant enclosure at San Diego Zoo.

"The cool thing about these guys (elephants) is that they have really, really long trunks. And that's cool," Karim says in the video.

A year after Karim shared ‘Me at the zoo’ video, Google bought the platform for $1.65 billion.

Since it was first uploaded, the video has appeared on a number of platforms. When it was recently uploaded on the website's Instagram handle, netizens were amazed at how the video marked the advent of vlogging and many got nostalgic.

One user wrote, “I have seen it! Who would have known back then it will become a career.”

Another user said, “I’m astonished by watching how much we’ve grown on YouTube and YouTube itself.”

"This YouTube changed so many people’s lives," added another.

Another comment read, “We came full circle!”

One user asked if YouTube would believe that the video has been watched by everyone 100 times.

The social media platform YouTube was officially launched on February 14, 2005, by Jawed Karim, Steve Chen and Chad Hurley. At present, the platform has over 2 billion logged-in users visits each month, according to YouTube.