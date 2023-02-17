Indian American Neal Mohan to be the new head of YouTube. He will join a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

YouTube Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Susan Wojcicki is stepping down from her role and Indian-American Neal Mohan is all set to become the new CEO of the streaming firm. Mohan will join a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube .” In a note, Wojcicki said: “Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube (since 2014).

All about Neal Mohan we know

Mohan is an electrical engineering graduate from Stanford who joined Google in 2007 with the DoubleClick acquisition. He became Chief Product Officer in 2015 and has been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music.

In her note, Wojcicki said when she joined YouTube as CEO in 2014, one of her first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. "Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he’ll be the SVP and new head of YouTube," she said.

After joining Google in 2007, Mohan's role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads. Since becoming chief product officer in 2015, he has set up a top-notch product and UX team and played pivotal roles in the launch of some of the firm's biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts. He also led the Trust and Safety team.

"He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube.

With all we’re doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us," Wojcicki said.

Thanking Wojcicki, Mohan tweeted: "I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead..."

In his earlier stint, Mohan worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and 23andMe. After his electrical engineering from Stanford, Mohan also did MBA from Stanford.