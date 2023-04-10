YouTube Music starts rolling out new sleep-timer, live lyrics features to select users

9To5Google says that it first spotted development on the sleep timer in July 2022 and the feature is "not yet widely rolled out".

YouTube Music has reportedly been rolling out several new features to its users and one of them is a sleep-timer, which is not limited to podcasts.

According to 9To5Google , the option is now appearing for songs at the bottom of the Now Playing overflow menu, which also includes the new “View song credits.”

Another interesting addition that YouTube Music seems to be making is real-time lyrics on both its Android and iOS apps. Like the timer, this is also limited to select users as of now.

Currently, the music streaming service only offers static lyrics when you pull up the middle tab at the bottom of Now Playing.

Live support is also said to increase the text size and spacing of the lyrics. The current line is highlighted in white with automatic scrolling, while everything else is darker — a very similar approach to how it is on Spotify and Apple Music.

Last October, YouTube Music even partnered with MusixMatch — a song lyrics platform that both Spotify and Apple Music have integrated with for live lyrics — to increase its coverage and said to expect “even more lyric features in the future.”