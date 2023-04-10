YouTube Music starts rolling out new sleep-timer, live lyrics features to select users

9To5Google says that it first spotted development on the sleep timer in July 2022 and the feature is "not yet widely rolled out".
YouTube Music has reportedly been rolling out several new features to its users and one of them is a sleep-timer, which is not limited to podcasts.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?
Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?
Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
According to 9To5Google, the option is now appearing for songs at the bottom of the Now Playing overflow menu, which also includes the new “View song credits.”
9To5Google says that it first spotted development on the sleep timer in July 2022 and the feature is "not yet widely rolled out".
Another interesting addition that YouTube Music seems to be making is real-time lyrics on both its Android and iOS apps. Like the timer, this is also limited to select users as of now.
Currently, the music streaming service only offers static lyrics when you pull up the middle tab at the bottom of Now Playing.
Live support is also said to increase the text size and spacing of the lyrics. The current line is highlighted in white with automatic scrolling, while everything else is darker — a very similar approach to how it is on Spotify and Apple Music.
Last October, YouTube Music even partnered with MusixMatch — a song lyrics platform that both Spotify and Apple Music have integrated with for live lyrics — to increase its coverage and said to expect “even more lyric features in the future.”
YouTube Music surveyed users about the features they wished to see in December last year. The options were background play, better song lyrics, better recommendations, and a sleep timer. We're still waiting for that to launch outside of Canada, but the latter option by much won. What "better recommendations" would entail is unclear because it appears like an ongoing improvement.
Also Read: Substack CEO Chris Best responds to Twitter's block on Substack links, calling it "very frustrating"
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!