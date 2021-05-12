YouTube launches $100 mn payout fund for content creators to combat TikTok Updated : May 12, 2021 03:57:47 IST YouTube Shorts, the short form video publishing platform, was launched last year and made its debut in March in the US. The $100 million fund will be used for financing of videos that receive the most views and engagements YouTube Shorts garners 6.5 billion views daily Published : May 12, 2021 03:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply