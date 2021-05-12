YouTube launches $100 mn payout fund for content creators to combat TikTok

YouTube, on May 11, announced a $100 million payout fund for the most popular content creators on its TikTok competitor platform, Shorts.

Over the next 18 months, YouTube will pay to the popular video creators who publish their videos in YouTube Shorts. YouTube Shorts, the short-form video publishing platform was launched last year and made its debut in March in the US. YouTube Shorts aims to slug it out with TikTok, which is its main competitor.

“The Shorts Fund is just the first step in our journey to build a long-term monetization model for Shorts on YouTube. We’re introducing the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100 M fund distributed over the course of 2021-2022,” the company said in a blog post.

The $100 million fund will be used for financing of videos that receive the most views and engagements, though it may seem miniscule when compared to the annual revenues of $20 billion generated by YouTube.

Meanwhile, TikTok has confirmed that it was earmarking $2 billion for its Creator Fund in the next three years. Snap has also joined the bandwagon. It has announced to pay up to $1 million a day to users who post their feeds on its Spotlight platform, while Facebook is considering its own fund.

Meanwhile, Instagram has already launched Reels to combat the growing popularity of both YouTube Shorts and TikTok.

TikTok had revolutionised the influencer industry when it focused on allowing creators to make money using their platform while other platforms left creators to fend for themselves to make money. Today, influencers ensure users or followers are driven to the platforms they use, helping these very companies to monetise through advertisements.

Though other competitors to TikTok have been caught unawares, YouTube’s Shorts has notched its market share with its videos touching 6.5 billion views daily even before the rollout in the US.