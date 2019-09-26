YouTube, Instagram ripe for spreading fake news with viral visuals, say researchers
Updated : September 26, 2019 12:41 PM IST
The success of viral memes, videos and pictures in spreading online disinformation is fuelling organised social media manipulation on Instagram and YouTube, researchers at Oxford University said on Thursday.
Facebook remained the most popular platform for social media manipulation due to its size and global reach.
A focus on visual content more likely to be shared online means users of Google's YouTube video platform and Facebook's Instagram photo-sharing site are increasingly being targeted with false or misleading messages.
