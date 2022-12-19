According to Google, creators who have at least 10,000 subscribers on their largest channel qualify as creative entrepreneurs, as do those with fewer subscribers who receive money directly from YouTube, make money off of other sources using their YouTube videos, or hire full-time employees to help them with their YouTube activities.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!