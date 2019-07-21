#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Business

YouTube fined in millions over kids' data privacy breach

Updated : July 21, 2019 04:01 PM IST

The settlement comes after an FTC investigation found that Google improperly collected children's data which is a breach of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, CNET reported on Friday.
YouTube fined in millions over kids' data privacy breach
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV