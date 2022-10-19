    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    YouTube down? Users complain about video streaming and uploading on Twitter

    YouTube down? Users complain about video streaming and uploading on Twitter

    YouTube down? Users complain about video streaming and uploading on Twitter
    It is unknown at the moment if this is planned maintenance activity, a problem with YouTube's servers, or if the outage is related to malicious activity.

    Thousands of users on social media are reporting that they are unable to watch live streams on YouTube due to an outage worldwide. There are also complaints about not being able to upload fresh content on the video streaming site.

    According to user reports shared on DownDetector, most of those affected by this ongoing outage are having trouble watching videos and accessing YouTube.
    Users have reported encountering black screens with loading animations when trying to access YouTube streams. They are also asked to "try again later."
    YouTube's live streams are being affected by a global outage, according to Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks.
    It is unknown at the moment if this is planned maintenance activity, a problem with YouTube's servers, or if the outage is related to malicious activity.
    This story will be updated with more inputs 
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    First Published:  IST
