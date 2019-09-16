#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
YouTube Charts launched in India, to empower local artists

Updated : September 16, 2019 10:57 AM IST

Google-owned YouTube on Monday rolled out YouTube Charts in India. It is a platform that showcases country-specific trending music lists, top songs, artists and music videos at one place.
Now available in 56 countries alongside the global chart, YouTube Charts has more than two billion global users and 265 million monthly users in India.
YouTube Charts include trending lists, top songs, artists and music videos.
