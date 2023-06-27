YoungTurksAt21 | Meet Tome—touted the generative AI killer of Microsoft PowerPoint & Google Slides

The brainchild of Henri Liriani and Keith Peiris, Tome can generate everything from children’s bedtime stories and startup pitch decks to 3D prototypes.

Frustrating attempts at manually sifting through templates, text boxes and image sizes in Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides, struggling to add pointers on the smartphone while rushing to a meeting…What if you could do it all with just a prompt?

To enable storytelling outside the “walled gardens of Microsoft and Google”, two former product leads at Facebook and Instagram developed Tome—an artificial intelligence-driven storytelling platform. It holds the record for the fastest productivity tool to reach a million users. Faster than Dropbox, Zoom and Slack.

The brainchild of Henri Liriani and Keith Peiris, Tome can generate everything from children’s bedtime stories and startup pitch decks to 3D prototypes. The genesis of the idea was born when Peiris was building the augmented reality camera feature for Instagram.