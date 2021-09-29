You'll be able to connect to WhatsApp on multiple devices soon

WhatsApp is working on expanding its multi-device support which will allow the users to use the same account for the app on multiple mobile phones. The instant messaging app is working on a feature that would let users connect to the same account from two different mobiles, reported WABetaInfo.

The Facebook-owned company had recently launched its multi-device beta program. Under the beta program, users are able to connect to WhatsApp from four WhatsApp web platforms, even when the primary device is not connected to the internet.

However, the screenshots obtained by WABetaInfo, a website that collects information about upcoming changes and updates on the instant messaging platform, show that the feature may soon be getting several improvements even in its beta phase.

A screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo shows the text 'downloading recent messages' on mobile devices.

"Do you recognize this screen? It's the same screen that appears when you open WhatsApp Web/Desktop if you joined the multi-device beta program. You can understand that you will be finally able to use WhatsApp on a second mobile device," explained the website.

When connecting to WhatsApp from a second device, which is soon to include devices like the iPad, instead of retrieving the messages through the primary device, they'll be downloaded from a server. All the messages will still be end-to-end encrypted but the addition of the server would mean that the primary device will no longer need to be connected to the internet, according to WABetaInfo.

Though there is a possibility that the feature may only be used by devices other than mobile phones, like iPad and desktops, reports suggest that mobile phones are not likely to be excluded.

The company has already been testing out the feature for both iOS and Android versions of the app, as it tries to catch up to rival messaging services like Telegram and Signal that already have similar features.