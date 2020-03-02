  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Smart Tech

You don't need to be good at math to become an Apple coder

Updated : March 02, 2020 05:56 PM IST

New research from the University of Washington in Seattle found that a natural aptitude for learning languages is a stronger predictor of learning to programme than basic math knowledge or numeracy.
Coding is associated with math and engineering; college-level programming courses tend to require advanced math to enrol and they tend to be taught in computer science and engineering departments.
You don't need to be good at math to become an Apple coder

You May Also Like

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Govt pegs 2020-21 fuel demand growth at 3.1%

Govt pegs 2020-21 fuel demand growth at 3.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement