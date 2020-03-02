Smart Tech You don't need to be good at math to become an Apple coder Updated : March 02, 2020 05:56 PM IST New research from the University of Washington in Seattle found that a natural aptitude for learning languages is a stronger predictor of learning to programme than basic math knowledge or numeracy. Coding is associated with math and engineering; college-level programming courses tend to require advanced math to enrol and they tend to be taught in computer science and engineering departments.