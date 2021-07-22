You don’t need an invitation to join Clubhouse now, no more waiting too, say founders

Clubhouse, the popular social platform, has ended invite-only access. It is now open to all on iOS and Android. Earlier, Clubhouse users had to wait for invites and there was a waiting list. Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announced in a blogpost that 'no invite needed' now.
Clubhouse had recently unveiled Backchannel private messaging feature to help speakers coordinate with co-hosts or exchange questions from the audience.
The company intends to unveil more big-ticket features and updates in the coming weeks as part of its endeavour to open a new chapter in its evolution.
Clubhouse claims to have added 1 crore people since its Android launch. It claims around 9 crore direct messages through Backchannel after its launch.
The number of daily rooms has gone up to 5 lakh from 50,000, as per Clubhouse.
Clubhouse claims 50 lakh plus downloads on Android in India. Enthusiasts say that Clubhouse is gearing up to compete with Twitter.
Earlier, the founders wanted a measured growth but want to break out now after scaling up. Their team strength has crossed 50 too.