You don’t need an invitation to join Clubhouse now, no more waiting too, say founders

Clubhouse, the popular social platform, has ended invite-only access. It is now open to all on iOS and Android. Earlier, Clubhouse users had to wait for invites and there was a waiting list. Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announced in a blogpost that 'no invite needed' now.

Clubhouse had recently unveiled Backchannel private messaging feature to help speakers coordinate with co-hosts or exchange questions from the audience.

The company intends to unveil more big-ticket features and updates in the coming weeks as part of its endeavour to open a new chapter in its evolution.

Clubhouse claims to have added 1 crore people since its Android launch. It claims around 9 crore direct messages through Backchannel after its launch.

The number of daily rooms has gone up to 5 lakh from 50,000, as per Clubhouse.

Clubhouse claims 50 lakh plus downloads on Android in India. Enthusiasts say that Clubhouse is gearing up to compete with Twitter.