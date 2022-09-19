You could get an M1 MacBook Air for less than Rs 70,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

By Pihu Yadav

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will go live on September 23 and will have some exciting festive offers and massive discounts on popular smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and other electronics. Among them is Apple’s late-2020 MacBook Air powered by the M1 chip, which could be listed under Rs 70,000.

On Apple’s official website, the current starting price of the M1 Air is Rs 99,900 for the 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage model, which was initially launched at Rs 92,900 in November 2020. While Apple has increased the price over time and the device is available on other retail platforms for roughly the same amount, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale might sell it at a huge discount.

According to 91mobiles, Flipkart teased the 16GB variant of the M1 MacBook Air at Rs 6_,490, meaning that the maximum it can be priced is Rs 69,490. Currently, the variant is listed at Rs 1,39,900 on Apple’s official website — almost double the price. If it is true then this deal is definitely a steal, given how most heavy-duty notebooks start around this range and will not be able to outperform the MacBook Air, even if it came out two years ago.