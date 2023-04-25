You can soon use the same WhatsApp account across multiple phones

According to WhatsApp, a user will be able to use their account on up to four additional smartphones — the same as on tablets and laptops. This update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, WhatsApp said.

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday said it will soon roll out an update that will allow users to use the same WhatsApp account across multiple phones. As of right now, one can only use the same account across multiple non-smartphone devices.

"A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops," WhatsApp said in a press release.

WhatsApp further said each linked phone connects to the service independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted. "...and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices," it added.

"Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off. Or if you’re a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account," the platform added.

Whatsapp also said it is introducing "an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices".

"Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future," WhatsApp said.