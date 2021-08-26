You can soon open FDs on Google Pay, says report

Google has partnered with Setu, a fintech startup that provides Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), to let its users book fixed deposits (FDs) through Google Pay, Livemint reported, citing sources.

In the initial roll-out, customers will be able to book Equitas FDs for up to one year, said the report. To avail of the facility, a user will be required to complete an Aadhaar-based KYC (know your customer) through a one-time password.

For this purpose, Setu has already created a beta version of the API.

A person aware of the development told Livemint that customers who do not have savings accounts in Equitas Small Finance Bank will also be able to open FDs on Google Pay.

Efforts are also underway to include Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank into the fold, the person added.

An individual will be able to book FDs of various time periods — 7-29 days, 30-45 days, 46-90 days, 91-180 days, 181-364 days, and 365 days. The interest rate offered for the shortest FD would be 3.5 percent. The deposits of one year will provide interest earnings at the rate of 6.35 percent, as per the report.