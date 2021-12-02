You can soon book Uber via WhatsApp; here's how

Ride-hailing platform Uber has made it simpler to book a cab now. All WhatsApp users have to do is send a message to Uber's Business account and send them the drop and pick up location. The feature will be rolled out on a pilot basis in Lucknow and then across the country, the company said.

Ride-hailing platform Uber will soon allow users in India to book a ride via WhatsApp, the company said, announcing a partnership with Meta Platforms -owned messaging service. A global first for the ride-hailing giant, users can book an Uber ride by sending a message to the Uber WhatsApp chatbot , instead of downloading the app.

This partnership will allow users to register on Uber, book a ride, and get a trip receipt, all within WhatsApp. This service is currently available for Uber riders in Lucknow, as a part of a pilot, a press release said.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, had previously informed CNBC-TV18 of company's plan to launch this global-first feature in India. "We are excited about partnering with WhatsApp to allow riders in India to book a ride on WhatsApp, which is a global first," he had said.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with," Nandini Maheshwari, Senior Director of Business Development, Uber APAC said.

How to book Uber rides via WhatsApp

To book Uber via WhatsApp

Message on Uber's business account number

Scan a QR code or click a link to open Uber WhatsApp chat

Users will be prompted to provide pickup and drop off locations

They will receive fare information and the driver's arrival time

Will riding experience change?

The new feature will provide the same insurance and safety features that users previously had while using the app. They can still track the driver and know the name of the driver and the vehicle's license plate. Users will also be able to speak with the driver using a masked number.

In fact, in chat format, you will be informed of the safety guidelines. In case of an emergency, users can send type 'help on-trip' and send to the same number. They will receive a call from Uber's customer support team. Moreover, until 30 minutes after the trip ends, riders can access Uber's safety line numbers to call for help.

Does it mean you don't need the Uber app?

According to Uber, users can do away with the app now as all the features available on the app can also be availed via WhatsApp.

Is it available in all languages?

Currently, the feature is available only in English languages. But the company has said it will soon be expanded to other Indian languages soon.

Is the service available for old users?

The service is available for all new and existing users who registered with a phone number.

