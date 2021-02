Google has announced a series of new updates to Android, making it more secure and convenient. The most attractive of all the newly-introduced features is updated messaging, allowing users to schedule their texts for future date and time.

So now you don't have to worry about forgetting to wish your friends on their birthday at midnight. You can easily schedule a wish at sharp midnight and go to sleep. The updated messaging is available in Android 7, other newer versions and Google Messages.

Open Google messages on your android phone and choose the contact you want to schedule a message for.

Write your text.

Hold and press the send button

A new schedule menu appears. Select a date and time you want the message delivered.

Tap send.

Once you have scheduled your text, you'll see a confirmation that the receiver won't receive the scheduled message until the date and time you have chosen.

Besides the updated messaging, Google has also introduced password checkup. The feature will alert you against passwords that have been compromised before. Another update in android allows you to change the colour theme of Google Maps. The new dark theme gives the eye a break and saves battery.

Simply head to your Settings, tap on Theme and then on “Always in Dark Theme” to lower the lights when you’re navigating, exploring, or getting things done with Maps," Google said in a blog post.

Among the new updates, android receives a new talkback feature too. It allows spoken feedback and hand gestures, making it easier for people who have trouble seeing the display. Google says it worked closely with blind and low vision communities to ensure the most requested features were incorporated.