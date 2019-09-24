You can buy iPhone 11 at just Rs 39,300 through this offer!

Apple on September 10 revealed its latest iPhones — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The latest iPhones will go on sale in India from September 27, while the pre-bookings have already started.

The new iPhones can be pre-booked at an Apple store or on Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall. While iPhone 11 (64GB) is available at a price of Rs 64,900, iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) comes at a price of Rs 99,900. iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) is available at a price of Rs 1,09,900.

While there are several deals available on the new iPhones, with attractive discounts and offers, the best is said to be the one that is offered by HDFC. It has an offer for select HDFC credit card users, who can buy iPhone 11 (64GB) at an effective price as low as Rs 39,300.

The bank has several deals which vary from card to card. However, the best is said to be on its top-tier card, the HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card. It has the maximum offers, which can bring down the iPhone price significantly, almost equal to several android phones in the market, if purchased via the SmartBuy platform.

The bank offers a discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro Max for all cards. You can also avail no-cost EMI up to 6 months.

HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Cardholders get an additional 10x reward point benefit while buying the phones through SmartBuy. The reward points are valued at Rs 19,600 for iPhone 11 (64 GB), which combined with Rs 6,000 instant discount, bring the price of the phone down by Rs 25,600 to Rs 39,300 from Rs 64,900.

In the case of iPhone 11 Pro (64 GB), the price comes down to Rs 65,770 from 99,900 after taking into consideration Rs 28,130, the value of 10x reward points and Rs 6,000 instant discount.

For iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is priced at Rs 1,09,900, the rate comes down to Rs 74,470 on considering Rs 28,430, the value of 10x reward points and Rs 7,000 discount.

For HDFC Bank Diners Black Credit Card users, the value of 10x reward points is Rs 16,960 for iPhone 11 buyers. This, along with the instant discount of Rs 6,000, brings down the price by Rs 22,960 to Rs 41,940 for iPhone 11. Similarly, the cost of iPhone 11 Pro comes down to Rs 75,770 on considering the reward points with a discount while iPhone 11 Pro Max can be bought at Rs 84,470 with reward points and discount.

Offers are available on HDFC Bank Diners Premium / Diners Club miles / Regalia variant Credit Card, HDFC Bank Regalia First Credit Card and HDFC Bank Diners Rewards Credit Card as well. Here are they:

