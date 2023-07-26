India designates YES Bank's IT resources as critical information infrastructure

Designated YES Bank employees, team members of contractual managed service providers, third-party vendors, and authorised consultants, regulators, government officials, auditors, and stakeholders will have access to these critical information infrastructure systems on a need-to-case basis, as mandated by the Ministry.

In a significant move to bolster cybersecurity and safeguard critical financial infrastructure, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) issued a notification on Wednesday (July 26), declaring YES Bank's computer resources relating to vital financial services as protected systems under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The measure aims to mitigate cyber threats and ensure the integrity of Core Banking Solutions, Real Time Gross Settlement, National Electronic Fund Transfer, Immediate Payment Service Switch, and Unified Payments Interface Switch

The designation of YES Bank's computer resources as protected systems grants exclusive access authorisation to specific personnel, as outlined in the notification.

Designated YES Bank employees, team members of contractual managed service providers, third-party vendors, and authorised consultants, regulators, government officials, auditors, and stakeholders will have access to these critical information infrastructure systems on a need-to-case basis, as mandated by the Ministry.

Under the provisions of the Information Technology Act of 2000, stringent penalties await any unauthorised attempts to access or breach the protected systems. Those found guilty could face imprisonment of up to ten years and be subjected to fines.

The government's decision comes as a proactive step to safeguard the nation's financial stability and protect against cyber threats posed to vital banking operations. The notification will come into force from the date of its publication in the official gazette.