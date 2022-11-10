Xplore Health launches respiratory muscle training device — price, details here

By Pihu Yadav

Xplore Health Technologies, a medtech solutions provider has come up with a respiratory muscle training (RMT) device called Airofit PRO in collaboration with Airofit, Denmark. According to the company, this is the world’s first personal data-driven smart respiratory training system.

“Airofit PRO can train both inspiratory and expiratory muscles. The device works by subjecting the diaphragm and other breathing muscles to resistance training, an exercise involving resistance wheels providing adjustable but restricted airflow to the individual. Since the resistance causes fatigue in breathing muscles, it gets compensated by muscle tissue growth thereby making respiratory muscles more robust allowing longer and deeper breathing,” Xplore Health said in a statement.

The device is said to not only factor in age, size, gender, and preference, but also take into account the baseline vital lung capacity and breathing muscle strength of an individual, all of which are critical inputs before starting any training. It also reportedly checks vital lung capacity every day and tracks various parameters of lung health improvements every day.

“Offering 17 unique breathing sessions, the device has a real-time live guidance platform that guides a person through all exercises and sessions while tracking his progress derived from real-time data. Moreover, going beyond simple respiratory muscle training (RMT), the device also addresses other related aspects of breathing such as Respiratory strength, Vital capacity, Anaerobic threshold, and relaxation,” the statement added.

The device, as Xplore Health puts it, is designed to be used separately from other physical activity. It only takes 10 minutes of training commitment with Airofit every day, and any chances of running out of breath become near-negligible within a couple of months of regular training.

For a new buyer of the product, the company has also announced an offer of 90 days free trial of its premium features, including goal-specific training programmes. The device retails for Rs 34,990.