Xiaomi’s Redmi Book Pro Review: An Excellent General Purpose Notebook

The new Redmi Book Pro comes loaded with the latest from Intel which is on the recovery road back to its former glory. These notebooks are powered by its latest 11th generation Tiger Lake chipsets built on the new 10nm SuperFin node coupled with its Iris Xe discrete graphics stack. Xiaomi gets the basics right with the balance of the product as well -- making a massive 15.6-inch notebook but with a very thin and light frame, providing an assortment of ports, fiendishly fast NVME storage, a good keyboard and a spacious trackpad coupled with a web camera. And oh yes, Windows 11 ready. On paper it has it all to become a great general-purpose notebook. But laptop making is also an art form something that Xiaomi also realised last year with its first product that it launched in India, but it clearly seems like Xiaomi has learned and will also benefit from the improvements that Intel and Microsoft have made to their various platforms.

Minimalism has been Xiaomi’s mantra for its notebooks. The Mi Notebook was conspicuous for not having any kind of Xiaomi branding on the top lid. Xiaomi adds really discrete and subtle Redmi branding on the top lid this time around apart from the standard Intel and Microsoft branding on the notebook. And since it is a pretty standard looking old school notebook, it will not capture the attention of anyone if you’re just hanging about and working in a coffee shop. But what will disarm you is when you actually start using it. The moment the notebook lands in your lap, you’ll realise how nice it feels and how light it is for a notebook with a 15.6-inch screen.

The Redmi Book Pro is made out of polycarbonate but rigid with a pretty stiff hinge weighing in at just 1.8 kg and measuring in at 19.9mm which isn’t bad for a notebook that provides you 3 USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an ethernet port, a memory card reading slot, a 3.5mm jack and the charging port. Considering it is 2021, one USB Type C port should’ve been there but its absence isn’t a deal-breaker. The keyboard is really nicely spaced out with traditional scissor mechanism keys that are a delight to type on. I typed this review on this notebook using Google Docs for context and I adapted to it quite easily from the magic keyboard of my MacBook Air. But all was not good with the keyboard since it wasn’t backlit which meant that I struggled to use it in the dark.

It gets a massive MacBook style glass trackpad that has support for Windows precision drivers and it was pretty smooth and reliable in operation. It wasn’t on par with what Apple provides, but then again even the best of Windows notebooks aren’t able to match Apple in that department.

Considering the sub-Rs 50,000 price point of the Redmi Book Pro, everything was never going to be first-class and that’s reflected the most in the panel that Xiaomi has selected for this device. Sure, it is large and pin-sharp at full HD and also has a matte finish which makes it quite private. However, the viewing angles are really poor and the colours are washed out. This isn’t a screen that can be used for creative tasks like video editing or colour correction. But at the same time, it can be easily paired with an external monitor for those kinds of tasks even if it is a student learning how to edit video on Premiere Pro or Photoshop because in terms of horsepower the device can do these tasks quite well on a rudimentary level. The biggest advantage of this screen is the wide canvas it lends to the user, and the biggest weakness is the general quality of the panel because if you put it side by side against even a 2014 MacBook Air, chances are it has the better screen even though it has a lower resolution. But then again, you can’t get everything in a laptop that costs less than Rs 50,000 -- it hasn’t been tuned for creative tasks but rather students and the office going general 9to5 crowd and for them, this is actually an overkill and that’s where its value proposition kicks in.

It is a surprisingly performant and fast notebook. All thanks to Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake i5 1130h processor that has a peak clock speed of 4.4GHz and turbo boost speeds scaling to 5GHz coupled with 8GB RAM and Intel’s latest Iris Xe graphics. This is a fast notebook by any measure especially if video editing and gaming isn’t something that’s a core task. For instance, this notebook will not even flinch if you have more than 20 tabs opened in the web browser. It handled games like the Witcher 3 pretty decently with good levels of graphics and very few frame rate drops. It even handled resource-intensive tasks like the broadcast of a high-resolution audio-video stream using a tool like OBS Studio quite nicely. It even managed photo editing based on Photoshop and Lightroom, and I even managed to cut some nice 1080p video using the new built-in Windows 11 video editing tool which I believe is better than iMovie.

The big takeaway from my tests was that for the lowest common denominator, this is going to be an excellent notebook as there are no perceptible performance-oriented bottlenecks. At the same time, it can rise to the occasion when it is tasked with something more pro or enthusiast level. Sure, it will not work as a workstation laptop, but it can be a decent stop-gap solution performance permitting when in an emergency.

There are of course bits that I don’t like about this notebook. For instance, the really low sounding stereo speakers. Xiaomi does better on its phones, so it should be doing better on this notebook, which for many college-going students will be their primary speaker as they are going to be watching Netflix or streaming music videos from this itself. I know this because I did the same when I was in college. That’s why the washed-out nature of the screen is also quite disappointing. The web camera, even though it is embedded in the laptop itself, is a pretty sickly one, which wouldn’t bode well for any kind of professional video conferencing — though for students this should be more than enough. And then there is the bit of the missing backlit keyboard which is a big miss especially if this notebook is being geared towards students.

Sure, the design is minimal, but it is also pretty unimaginative. It is the type of notebook you’d expect Steve Jobs to poke fun at when revealing a mind-bending new Apple gadget. It is boring and sterile like that.

But at the end of the day, that’s what Xiaomi has designed it to be. A boring and sterile workhorse that will do the heavy lifting of a college student's educational life or even a lay person’s professional or personal needs without punching a huge hole in their pockets while delighting them with its rather unassuming and reliable nature, just like Ishant Sharma would do so for the deadly Indian fast bowling attack these days. By that measure, just like Ishant, the Redmi Book Pro is an excellent general-purpose notebook for all seasons.