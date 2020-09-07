  • SENSEX
Xiaomi's Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime India sale today: Know where to buy, price, specifications

Updated : September 07, 2020 10:54 AM IST

Redmi 9 Prime's basic model comes at Rs 9,999, whereas the 4GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 11,999.
Redmi 9’s basic model will cost Rs 8,999 and the 4GB+128GB version will cost Rs 9,999.
Both smartphones will be available on Amazon and the company website from 12 pm onwards.
Xiaomi's Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime India sale today: Know where to buy, price, specifications

Full text of Raghuram Rajan's note on Q1 GDP: 'Growth numbers should alarm us all'

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains; Siver jumps over 1% on weak dollar

China's exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years as economies reopen; imports slip

