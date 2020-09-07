Xiaomi's Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime India sale today: Know where to buy, price, specifications

Xiaomi is all set to commence the sale of Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime in India. Both smartphones will be available on Amazon and the company website from 12 pm onwards.

Features & Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime will be available in four colours—space blue, mint green, matte black and sunrise flare—the smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness.

Powered by Mali-G52 GPU backed octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, it packs a 5020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and comes bundled with a 10W charger.

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary image sensor, 8MP secondary image sensor, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera sensor at the front.

There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It even comes with P2i coating, free phone case, and TUV certification.

The Redmi 9 smartphone features a 6.35-inch IPS HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the display also comes with 'TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light' certification. The device features a fingerprint sensor on the rear and AI face unlock technology. Redmi 9 also supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone sports a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor coupled with an LED flash. There is also a 5MP AI selfie camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which is clocked up to 2.3GHz coupled with 4GB RAM. The device is paired with a 5000mAh battery and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants: carbon black, sporty orange and sky blue.

Price

Redmi 9 Prime's basic model comes at Rs 9,999, whereas the 4GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 11,999. Redmi 9’s basic model will cost Rs 8,999 and the 4GB+128GB version will cost Rs 9,999.