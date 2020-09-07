Business Xiaomi's Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime India sale today: Know where to buy, price, specifications Updated : September 07, 2020 10:54 AM IST Redmi 9 Prime's basic model comes at Rs 9,999, whereas the 4GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 11,999. Redmi 9’s basic model will cost Rs 8,999 and the 4GB+128GB version will cost Rs 9,999. Both smartphones will be available on Amazon and the company website from 12 pm onwards. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply