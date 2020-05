Xiaomi India head Manu Jain has said that the Chinese smartphone maker will comply if the Indian government makes it mandatory for manufacturers to pre-install the Aarogya Setu app on their new devices.

It was reported last week that the government is planning to ask smartphone makers to pre-install the Aarogya Setu app on all new devices purportedly to keep track of coronavirus cases in the country. Further, the union government plans to make it mandatory for users to complete registration on the app before they could operate the new devices.

The government has also asked its own employees and those at private firms to compulsorily download the app and mark their health status before commuting for work.

However, the government has not released any official communication about pre-installing the app on new devices.

“Aarogya Setu app can possibly help us detect COVID patients and safeguard ourselves. The company is asking immediate and extended teams [including employees, retail partners and customers] to download the app,” said Jain said in a press briefing on Monday.

On the matter of pre-installing the app on new devices, Jain added that if the government mandates Xiaomi will have to abide by it.

Every fourth smartphone in India is Xiaomi. The company enjoyed a 27 percent market share in Q42019, according to analysis firm Counterpoint.

The mandatory download of the Aarogya Setu app has raised the spectre of government surveillance as the app uses geolocation feature to keep tab of a phone’s location. It is used for contact-tracing of COVID-19 patients.