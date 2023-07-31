Xiaomi Watch 3 Active first impressions: Premium look, clean interface

Xiaomi Watch 3 Active first impressions: Xiaomi will on August 1 launch its latest, budget smartwatch for India with a square dial, metallic finish, and intuitive interface. The Watch 3 Active looks premium, especially for its price range, and features 24x7 health monitoring, customisability, and a host of other features. Full review coming soon.

Xiaomi, the Chinese consumer electronics giant, among the top players in India, will unveil its latest smartwatch on Tuesday, August 1 — the Watch 3 Active. Sporting a square "dial" and a polished metallic finish, the Watch 3 Active is aimed at cornering the entry-to-budget smartwatch segment in India.

Xiaomi was kind enough to lend me a unit for review, and in the last few days, a few things stood out for me.

LIght weight

Xiaomi, during an earlier briefing , said the watch body is made of plastic and coated in a premium-looking metallic finish. This gives the watch a classy look without adding to the weight. Add to it the anti-allergen silicone watch bands, you barely notice that you're wearing it after a few minutes.

It has a relatively simple, intuitive interface that is classic Xiaomi. It has a bright, 1.83-inch LCD display and pairs to your smartphone through the Mi Fitness app.

Key features

As always, Xiaomi promises an excellent experience, especially for the price you pay, with the Watch 3 Active. This includes health features, like round-the-clock heart-rate, sleep, and blood oxygen-level monitoring.

Design

It is inevitable that comparisons will be drawn with the Apple Watch, which pioneered the square design . However, from first hand experience, I can tell you that they feel as similar as chalk and cheese. The Watch 3 Active has an aesthetic of its own, and feels way different in the hand compared to my own Apple Watch. The similarities end with the square design. Everything else is quintessentially Xiaomi.

As I wrote earlier, I will have a full review up after testing the Watch 3 Active thoroughly, so watch this space.