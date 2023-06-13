Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi Pad 6 — Check features, pricing and more

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will go on sale starting June 21 at noon. The tablet is priced starting at Rs 26,999 and is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colours.

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6 along with accessories like a keyboard case, Smart Pen and a folio case.

The tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Pad 6 comes with an 11-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz and Dolby Vision Atmos support. Xiaomi also claims that the peak brightness on the tablet is 550 nits. It has a quad-speaker setup that supports Hi-Res Audio as well.

The tablet also houses a main 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP shooter on the front for video calls and selfies. The front camera also has FocusFrame feature, similar to Apple’s Center Stage, which would help users be in the centre of the frame even when they are moving.

With an 8,840 mAh battery, Xiaomi says that the tablet can go on for over two days with a single charge. It has support for 33W fast charging, which according to the company, can charge 100 percent in 100 minutes.

The Smart Pen — which will have to be purchased separately — magnetically charges through the tablet. As per Xiaomi, it has a 4096-level pressure sensitivity, same as the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), the Samsung S Pen, and the OnePlus Stylo

Xiaomi claims a 150-hour battery life for the stylus and can charge for seven hours of use in under a minute.

The tablet will run on Android-13-based MIUI 14 for Pad out of the box.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will go on sale starting June 21 at noon. The tablet is priced starting at Rs 26,999 but will be available at a speical launch price of Rs 23,999 for a limited period. It is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colours.

The Xiaomi Smart Pen is priced at Rs 5,999 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard Case at Rs 4,999.