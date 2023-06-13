Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi Pad 6 — Check features, pricing and more

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will go on sale starting June 21 at noon. The tablet is priced starting at Rs 26,999 and is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colours.

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6 along with accessories like a keyboard case, Smart Pen and a folio case.

The tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.