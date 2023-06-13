Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi Pad 6 — Check features, pricing and more

2 Min(s) Read
The Xiaomi Pad 6 will go on sale starting June 21 at noon. The tablet is priced starting at Rs 26,999 and is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colours.
Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6 along with accessories like a keyboard case, Smart Pen and a folio case.
The tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The Pad 6 comes with an 11-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz and Dolby Vision Atmos support. Xiaomi also claims that the peak brightness on the tablet is 550 nits. It has a quad-speaker setup that supports Hi-Res Audio as well.