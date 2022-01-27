Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 11 series, prices start at Rs 25k; check specs & other details

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has unveiled its Redmi Note 11 series. The company has announced the Redmi Note 11S India launch for February 9. The starting price for the smartphone will be Rs 25,000.

This series features four new smartphones -- Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in the upgraded version, and Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 in the budget category.

The smartphones come with features like AMOLED display, fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate, and 108 megapixel main camera.

Specs of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7 inch display, a punch hole design and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The handset features a 695 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM. Its internal storage can be expanded to 1TB.

Another variant, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, comes with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Both these handsets have a battery of 5,000mAh with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone series will come with MIUI 13 out of the box.

The Redmi Note 11 features 5,000mAh battery, 33W charger, 50MP quad camera lens, and 3.5mm audio jack too. It also has a 90Hz punch hole display to get along with the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The handset comes with 1TB of expandable storage.

Similarly, the other variant, the Redmi Note 11S, comes with the same sized battery of 5000mAh, 90Hz AMOLED display and 108MP quad camera setup. It carries the MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

Pricing

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes at a price of $329 (almost Rs 24,636) for the 6GB and 64GB model.

The other two models come at a price of $349 (almost Rs 26,134) and $379 (almost Rs 28,380).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a price tag of $299 (almost Rs 22,389) for the 6GB variant. The other two models are priced at $329 (almost Rs 24,636), and $349 (almost Rs 26,134).