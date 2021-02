Chinese tech giant Xiaomi unveiled its latest smartphone 'Mi 11' globally through a virtual event on Tuesday. The smartphone that went on sale in China last month is one of the first devices to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

Features & specification

Xiaomi Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 4,600mAh battery with 55W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The handset runs MIUI 12, based on Android 11.

On the camera front, the device comes with three cameras on the rear. This includes a 108MP primary sensor in addition to a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 5MP 'telemacro’ sensor. The device also features a 20MP selfie camera in the front.

Other advanced imaging features include HDR10+ video recording, Pro Time Lapse and AI Erase 2.0, which cleans up images with a single click.

Price

While the 8GB+128GB variant is priced 749 Euro, the 8GB+256GB will cost approximately 799 Euro. Both variants will be made available for sale from next month onwards.