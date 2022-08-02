Xiaomi unveils AR smart glasses that can snap photos, translate & lots more

After presenting the smart glasses concept last year, Chinese company Xiaomi introduced a new pair of smart glasses called Mijia on August 1. With the new glasses, the Chinese tech giant becomes the latest entrant into the augmented reality (AR) segment.

The Mijia AR Glasses Camera comes with 15x hybrid Zoom and a dedicated Snapdragon 8 processor. The glasses, which will be up for pre-order at the Xiaomi’s in-house crowdfunding platform from August 3, are priced at CNY 2,499 (about $370).

The Snapdragon chipset will be accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. According to GSMArena, the glasses are likely to come with an independent ISP. They will support Bluetooth version 5.0 and will be packed with a 1020 mAh battery with 10W magnetic charging support.

The glasses feature Sony micro LED silicone-based display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and TUV certification by Rheinland for blue light levels.

Xiaomi has placed a large camera prominently on the frame, which is likely to spark discussions about whether a camera should be placed on one’s face from a privacy point of view. The dual camera comes with a 50 MP main sensor with Quad Bayer pixel binning. The secondary camera of the glass is an 8MP 5x telephoto periscope with OIS. This can enable 100 minutes of continuous recording.

The periscope camera will provide a 5x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom and will also come with optical image stabilisation that will help reduce blurs and movements.

The AI camera is packed with smart features, including the ability to translate English to Mandarin and vice versa.